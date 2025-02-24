PURE STORAGE Earnings Preview: Recent $PSTG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PURE STORAGE ($PSTG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $885,983,342 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

PURE STORAGE Insider Trading Activity

PURE STORAGE insiders have traded $PSTG stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COLGROVE (Chief Visionary Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $37,081,562 .

. MONA CHU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,958 shares for an estimated $2,837,932 .

. AJAY SINGH (Chief Product Officer) sold 19,972 shares for an estimated $1,229,875

DAN FITZSIMONS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,790 shares for an estimated $1,020,968.

PURE STORAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of PURE STORAGE stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PURE STORAGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

