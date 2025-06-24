Pure Storage Appoints Tarek Robbiati As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Pure Storage (PSTG), a provider of data storage technology and services, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Tarek Robbiati as its Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Robbiati has replaced Kevan Krysler, whose departure was announced in May 2025.

Robbiati has served in various financial leadership roles, including as CEO of RingCentral. Prior to that, he was CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

