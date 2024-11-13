Pure Storage announces strategic investment in CoreWeave

Pure Storage (PSTG) announced Pure Storage’s strategic investment in CoreWeave to accelerate AI cloud services innovation. Alongside the investment, the companies unveiled a strategic partnership, enabling customers to leverage the Pure Storage platform within CoreWeave Cloud. The Pure Storage platform is now available as an option within CoreWeave’s dedicated environments, which customers access through the CoreWeave Platform, a no compromise engineering solution purpose-built for some of the world’s most compute intensive workloads. The CoreWeave Platform uses automation to simplify complexity, maximizing infrastructure performance and efficiency, while Pure Storage offers a highly scalable, efficient storage solution, with joint solutions already deployed in production at supercomputing scale across thousands of GPUs. Together, they empower customers to accelerate their time to market

