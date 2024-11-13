News & Insights

Pure Resources Gains Unanimous Support at AGM

November 13, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Pure Resources Limited (AU:PR1) has released an update.

Pure Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. Key resolutions included the re-election of director Ms. Jane Law and approvals for various share placements and options, all receiving unanimous votes. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Pure Resources’ growth and expansion plans.

