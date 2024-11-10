Pure Resources Acquires High-Grade Garnet Project

Pure Resources Limited (AU:PR1) has released an update.

Pure Resources Limited has exercised its option to acquire the Reedy Creek Garnet Project in Western Australia, which boasts high-grade garnet deposits ready for trial mining. Situated on a live mining license, the project promises rapid development and potential market expansion, especially in Asia. The company aims to position itself as a leading hard-rock garnet producer by leveraging the project’s high-quality resources.

