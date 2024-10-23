Pure to Pure Beauty Unveils AI Wi-Fi Innovations

News & Insights

October 23, 2024

Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (TSE:PPB) has released an update.

Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. has announced groundbreaking AI advancements in their Wi-Fi technology, enabling applications across consumer and military sectors. Their innovations, including the ‘SafeWave’ and ‘StealthWave’ products, eliminate the need for specialized hardware, promising significant cost savings and broad deployment potential. The company is poised to transform various markets with these technologies, targeting high gross margins and already attracting interest from multiple industries.

