Pure-Play Quantum in Focus: IONQ, QBTS Shine, RGTI a Wait-and-See

Quantum computing has long promised a leap in processing power beyond classical limits. The spotlight on this niche sector has intensified recently, with NVIDIA’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang declaring that quantum computing is reaching an “inflection point,” a sharp shift from his earlier stance that practical use was decades away. Meanwhile, International Business Machines IBM unveiled an ambitious roadmap targeting a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer (codenamed Starling) by 2029.

Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly exploring pure-play opportunities in the sector. Three publicly listed quantum firms, IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI, have emerged with their distinct strategies and progress. Their last-reported first-quarter 2025 earnings reveal how each is advancing on technology, revenues and financial stability.

One-Year Share Price Comparison of Quantum Startups



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let's delve deeper.

IonQ - Expanding Horizontally Through Networking and Acquisitions

One of IonQ’s recent milestones is the $22 million sale of 50% compute capacity from its Forte Enterprise system to EPB Chattanooga, marking the industry’s first commercial deployment that combines a quantum network and quantum computer. IonQ announced a series of strategic acquisitions to strengthen its technological edge — the $1.1 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics (noted outside the earnings call) and the planned purchases of Lightsynq and Capella, which are expected to enhance capabilities in photonic interconnects, quantum repeaters and space-based quantum communication.

The company also signed MOUs with Toyota Tsusho, Japan’s AIST (G-QuAT division), and satellite tech firm Intellian to explore quantum key distribution in space. IonQ was also selected to participate in DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, further validating its leadership in advancing measurable quantum performance.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is currently trading 27.6% below its 52-week high of $54.74, which offers a potential upside for new buyers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IonQ’s 2025 earnings implies a 69.9% improvement over 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave Quantum - Surging on Quantum Supremacy and Real-World Adoption

D-Wave Quantum, known for its annealing-based quantum systems, delivered strong first-quarter 2025 financial performance and achieved technical milestones. The company’s first-quarter revenues were up 509% year over year, driven largely by a system sale to the Julich Supercomputing Center. Adjusted gross margin surged to 93.6%, while net loss narrowed to $5.4 million, the company’s lowest since going public.

On the technology front, D-Wave claimed quantum supremacy by simulating a magnetic material problem that would take even the world’s most powerful classical supercomputer millions of years to solve. Its new Advantage2 system, featuring over 4,400 qubits, a 40% increase in energy scale, and enhanced 20-way qubit connectivity, showcased substantial performance gains.

QBTS, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, is currently trading 20.5% below its 52-week high of $19.76. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D-Wave’s 2025 earnings implies a 72% improvement year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rigetti - Advancing Fault-Tolerant Architecture Despite Lower Revenues

Rigetti Computing is advancing with its gate-based superconducting quantum architecture, prioritizing scalability and error correction. Key wins include selection for DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and a $5.48 million AFOSR-led project to advance its ABAA chip fabrication technology. In the United Kingdom, Rigetti secured three Quantum Mission Pilot Awards focused on real-time quantum error correction with partners like Riverlane and NQCC. A research breakthrough, published in Nature Physics, demonstrated optical control of superconducting qubits, potentially easing cryogenic scaling constraints.

However, compared to the other two startups, investors are a bit apprehensive about the stock's near-term growth momentum. This is because its first-quarter 2025 revenues declined to $1.5 million from $3.1 million in the year-ago period. Gross margin was 30%, down from 49% in the year-ago period.

Despite near-term challenges, RGTI’s sustained R&D momentum and strategic backing signal potential for massive growth as the industry matures. This stock is currently trading 47% below its 52-week high of $21.42. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies an 86.1% improvement year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts

Given the current momentum and first-quarter performance, IonQ and D-Wave Quantum stand out as the stronger investment options among the three. Both companies have achieved significant technical and financial milestones, including major system sales, strategic partnerships and strong revenue growth. While IonQ is gaining strength through acquisitions, D-Wave is demonstrating quantum supremacy. In contrast, Rigetti, with a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is facing revenue declines and margin compression, making it a less favorable choice for near-term investors despite its long-term potential.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.