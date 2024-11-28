Pure Hydrogen Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited’s recent AGM saw strong shareholder support for key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of share issues. Notably, over 90% of votes favored the re-election of Mr. Ron Prefontaine and Mr. Dang Lan Nguyen, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership. These outcomes suggest a positive outlook for Pure Hydrogen as it seeks to strengthen its market position.

