Pure Hydrogen Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 29, providing an opportunity to engage with the company’s board. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy if unable to attend in person, with online and mobile voting options available. This meeting will be held physically, without virtual attendance.

