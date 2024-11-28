Pure Foods Tasmania Updates Financials Amidst Trading Plans

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd has revised its financial statements for the year ending June 2024, revealing a $1.845 million liability conversion and eliminating a previously qualified audit opinion. Despite a noted uncertainty about its future viability, the company is actively engaging with stakeholders to resume trading on the ASX.

