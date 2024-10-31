News & Insights

Pure Foods Tasmania Updates Corporate Governance Practices

October 31, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. has released its updated corporate governance statement, affirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has highlighted its compliance with key recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in management and board operations. Investors can find the detailed governance statement on their website.

