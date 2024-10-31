Pure Foods Tasmania Schedules 2024 AGM Amid Expansion Plans

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd (ASX: PFT) has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Hobart, Tasmania. The company continues to focus on expanding its premium food and beverage brands, including ventures into the plant-based market. Investors are encouraged to participate, with voting options available both in person and via proxy forms.

