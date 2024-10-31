Pure Foods Tasmania Releases FY24 Annual Report

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited has released its annual report for the financial year ending June 2024, highlighting its financial performance and strategic direction. Investors and financial market enthusiasts can glean insights into the company’s profitability, equity changes, and cash flows from this comprehensive document.

