News & Insights

Stocks

Pure Foods Tasmania Advances Capital Raising Efforts

May 31, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd has successfully completed the initial phase of its Entitlement Offer, raising approximately $471,903.04 through the acceptance of over 11 million new shares by eligible shareholders. The company is set to issue the remaining 43+ million shares to sophisticated and professional shareholders by the end of June. This capital raising effort is part of PFT’s strategy to develop new products, acquire complementary businesses, and expand their global distribution.

For further insights into AU:PFT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.