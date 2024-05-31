Pure Foods Tasmania Advances Capital Raising Efforts

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. (AU:PFT) has released an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd has successfully completed the initial phase of its Entitlement Offer, raising approximately $471,903.04 through the acceptance of over 11 million new shares by eligible shareholders. The company is set to issue the remaining 43+ million shares to sophisticated and professional shareholders by the end of June. This capital raising effort is part of PFT’s strategy to develop new products, acquire complementary businesses, and expand their global distribution.

For further insights into AU:PFT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.