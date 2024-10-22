News & Insights

Pure Energy Minerals Leadership Update and Future Plans

October 22, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Pure Energy Minerals (TSE:PE) has released an update.

Pure Energy Minerals announces that Mary Little has resigned from the board but will continue as an advisor, marking a significant change in leadership. The company, known for its substantial lithium resource holdings in Nevada’s Clayton Valley, is poised for future developments with strategic partner SLB. Investors are keenly watching as Pure Energy plans to advance its lithium extraction projects.

