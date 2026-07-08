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PURE CYCLE CORP Announces Rise In Q3 Profit

July 08, 2026 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PURE CYCLE CORP (PCYO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.948 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $2.256 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.0% to $8.222 million from $5.140 million last year.

PURE CYCLE CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.948 Mln. vs. $2.256 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $8.222 Mln vs. $5.140 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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