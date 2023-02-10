Pure Crown Updates Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)

Fintel reports that Pure Crown has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.72MM shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (PCT). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.57MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.26% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is $16.17. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 105.26% from its latest reported closing price of $7.88.

The projected annual revenue for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is $52MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureCycle Technologies, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCT is 0.16%, a decrease of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 100,836K shares. The put/call ratio of PCT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 29,193K shares representing 17.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 8,686K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,627K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 71.48% over the last quarter.

Abundance Wealth Counselors holds 5,752K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 20.25% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,388K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 56.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,119K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 5.36% over the last quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PureCycle’s ground-breaking, patented recycling process, developed and licensed by Procter & Gamble (“P&G”) and commercialized by PureCycle, separates color, odor and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (“UPRP”) resin with virgin-like properties. The PureCycle process creates an opportunity to fully close the loop in the creation of recycled polypropylene (“rPP”), which, while being one of the highest volume, most versatile and robust plastics, has an extremely low reclamation rate across the globe. PureCycle holds the possibility to solve for the ongoing problem of recycling the approximately 170 billion pounds of PP produced every year, which has averaged a 5% rate of growth over the last five years. Consumer demand, combined with major multinational sustainability commitments, reinforced by new stringent recycled content restrictions and non-recycled plastic taxes, have led to substantial interest in, and demand for, PureCycle’s UPRP. Today there is virtually no UPRP in the market, and PureCycle is the first company to solely focus on recycling and reintegrating polypropylene upstream into high-value, consumer-facing applications. To date, PureCycle has established strategic partnerships and supply contracts across the plastics value chain including, but not limited to, resin producers, converters, and consumer facing brands. The PureCycle technology is being brought to market by a strong management team with deep expertise and a demonstrated history of bringing disruptive technologies to market. Over the last three years, PureCycle has built a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations and players in the plastics industry and has memorialized demand commitments through long-term contracts and letters of intent for almost four times (4x) the output of its first production facility in Ironton, Ohio. PureCycle has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council for its innovation in plastics recycling and, more recently, was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Top 100 Inventions of the Year in 2019.

