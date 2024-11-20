PURE Bioscience and AFCO, a Zep Company in distribution deal for SDC products

PURE Bioscience (PURE) and AFCO, a Zep Company, have entered into a multi-year distribution agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions. PURE is excited to announce the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with AFCO, a leading provider of cleaning and sanitation solutions for the food and beverage sector. This relationship aims to strengthen our position in the market by leveraging AFCO’s extensive network and expertise in delivering high-quality products to the food industry. Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales at PURE, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with AFCO. This agreement broadens our distribution capabilities and aligns with our mission to provide innovative, effective solutions throughout the food and beverage industry. Partnering with AFCO allows us to expand our product applications and unique solutions throughout North America.” This collaboration will enable both companies to combine their strengths, resulting in a more efficient supply chain and enhanced service offerings for clients across the food and beverage sector.”

