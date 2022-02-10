US Markets

Purdue's Sacklers consider adding another $1 bln to opioid settlement - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

Members of the billionaire Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma are weighing whether to add $1 billion to the OxyContin-maker's faltering opioid settlement bid in an effort to win over holdouts, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Members of the billionaire Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma are weighing whether to add $1 billion to the OxyContin-maker's faltering opioid settlement bid in an effort to win over holdouts, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The addition would bring the family's total contribution to $5.325 billion to get a handful of U.S. state attorneys general to drop their opposition to Purdue's bankruptcy plan, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Purdue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, a mediator reported that the OxyContin-maker and U.S. states were "even closer" to a settlement over claims that the company fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic.

The mediator asked a bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline for negotiations to Feb. 16 from Feb. 7, saying that the two sides need more time to finalize a deal that would involve "substantial" additional money from the Sacklers. The new settlement would also include non-monetary concessions.

Purdue, the maker of the highly addictive opioid pain drug OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of thousands of lawsuits accusing it and wealthy Sackler family members who owned the company of helping cause the U.S. opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing that played down addiction and overdose risks.

The company pleaded guilty to misbranding and fraud charges related to its marketing of OxyContin in 2007 and 2020. The Sacklers have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular