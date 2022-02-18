US Markets

Purdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 bln in opioid settlement

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma have proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion to resolve allegations the company and the owners contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, according to a mediator overseeing settlement talks.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma have proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion to resolve allegations the company and the owners contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, according to a mediator overseeing settlement talks.

The deal was revealed in a court filing by a mediator who oversaw renewed talks between the Sacklers and the states that had blocked a previous $4.3 billion settlement.

Members of the Sackler family and the states faced a this past Wednesday deadline to mediate a dispute over the Sacklers' financial contribution to the bankruptcy case.

