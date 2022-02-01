Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' litigation shield to Feb 17

Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge extended on Tuesday a legal shield protecting the Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma from lawsuits to Feb. 17 as they try to reach a deal with several U.S. states to settle sprawling litigation stemming from the country's opioid crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.