Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' litigation shield to Feb 17

Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge extended on Tuesday a legal shield protecting the Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma from lawsuits to Feb. 17 as they try to reach a deal with several U.S. states to settle sprawling litigation stemming from the country's opioid crisis.

