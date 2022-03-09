Purdue Pharma judge blasts government for opposing $6 billion opioid settlement

By Dietrich Knauth and Tom Hals

March 9 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy on Wednesday approved a $6 billion opioid settlement funded by its Sackler family owners, overruling objections from the Department of Justice and 20 states that opposed a deal to benefit opioid victims.

Under the settlement, the Sacklers would pay between $5.5 billion and $6 billion to a trust that will be used to pay the claims of states, victims of addiction, hospitals and others who have argued that the Purdue painkiller OxyContin played a central role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

