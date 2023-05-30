News & Insights

Purdue Pharma can protect Sackler owners in opioid bankruptcy, court rules

May 30, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma can shield its owners, members of the wealthy Sackler family, from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth) ((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PURDUE PHARMA BANKRUPTCY/ (URGENT)

