Purdue Pharma can protect Sackler owners in opioid bankruptcy, court rules

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma can shield its owners, members of the wealthy Sackler family, from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth) ((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PURDUE PHARMA BANKRUPTCY/ (URGENT)

