Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM Participacoes SA TIMS3.SA announced on Wednesday it has concluded, along with Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX, the acquisition of the mobile operations of Oi SA OIBR4.SA.

The three companies made a total cash payment of about 14.47 billion reais ($3.13 billion), according to a securities filing from Oi.

($1 = 4.6216 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

