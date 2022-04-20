US Markets

Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian telecom TIM Participacoes SA announced on Wednesday it has concluded, along with Telefonica Brasil SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil, the acquisition of the mobile operations of Oi SA.

The three companies made a total cash payment of about 14.47 billion reais ($3.13 billion), according to a securities filing from Oi.

($1 = 4.6216 reais)

