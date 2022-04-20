Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM
.
SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM Participacoes SA TIMS3.SA announced on Wednesday it has concluded, along with Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX, the acquisition of the mobile operations of Oi SA OIBR4.SA.
The three companies made a total cash payment of about 14.47 billion reais ($3.13 billion), according to a securities filing from Oi.
($1 = 4.6216 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini)
((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))
