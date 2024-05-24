PuraPharm Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. (HK:1498) has released an update.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited has announced the successful adoption of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. The resolutions included the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and the authorization for the board to manage share buybacks and issuances. These strategic moves have garnered full support from its shareholders, signaling strong confidence in the company’s management and future direction.

