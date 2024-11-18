Puranium Energy AGM Plans Amid Mail Delays

Monterey Minerals Inc (TSE:UX) has released an update.

Puranium Energy Ltd. has announced a potential delay in mailing its Management Information Circular and Notice of Meeting due to the ongoing Canada Post strike. Shareholders are advised to access the materials online or request them via email ahead of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 17, 2024. Puranium focuses on uranium exploration in Namibia, contributing significantly to the global uranium supply.

