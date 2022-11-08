Pura Vida Investments Takes Passive Position in Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

Fintel reportst that Pura Vida Investments, Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,782,091 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA). This represents 8.74% of the company.

In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520,544 shares, representing an increase of about 80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYRA by over 1,000% in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments is a health care investment firm that invests in medtech, genomics, biopharmaceuticals, and health-tech.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 9,146,730 shares representing 28.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222,560 shares, representing an increase of 64.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYRA by 523.74% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 2,369,668 shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds 1,777,251 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser, LLC holds 924,170 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of nine owner(s) or 19.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lyra Therapeutics Inc is 0.1479%, an increase of 755%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 278.07% to 19,455,285 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

