Pura Vida Investments Now Owns 15.22% of OncoCyte (OCX)

Fintel reports that Pura Vida Investments has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.06MM shares of OncoCyte Corp (OCX). This represents 15.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2021 they reported 12.22MM shares and 15.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for OncoCyte is $0.84. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $1.47. The average price target represents an increase of 87.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.45.

The projected annual revenue for OncoCyte is $12MM, an increase of 49.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in OncoCyte. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCX is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 65,730K shares. The put/call ratio of OCX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 23,354K shares representing 19.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 7,747K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,080K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 2,273K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 60.06% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,883K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 50.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 44.86% over the last quarter.

Oncocyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte has launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO™, the company anticipates launching DetermaTx™, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure™ CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx™ as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte's pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

