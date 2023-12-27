News & Insights

Puppy Scams Cost Americans $1 Million This Year: 5 Red Flags To Know Before Buying a Dog Online

December 27, 2023 — 03:00 pm EST

If you didn’t get a puppy for Christmas, you might be looking to get one after the holiday. Be careful, though — searching for a dog online can expose you to scammers.

According to a report from Veterinarians.org, Americans have lost $1 million to “puppy scams” from January through October 2023. These scams occur when individuals attempt to adopt or purchase a puppy online and instead end up dealing with fraudsters who promise a puppy, but never deliver once fees are paid. These scams are often found on online marketplaces like Facebook and Craiglist.

To avoid a puppy scam, look out for these warning signs that an online listing might not be legitimate.

The Seller Doesn’t Allow You To See the Puppy Before Your Purchase

As a prospective dog parent, you will likely want to meet your puppy before taking it home. If a seller does not allow this, this is likely a warning sign of a scam, according to Veterinarians.org. In addition, if they only have one or two photos available, this can also be a warning sign of a scam.

If you feel like a posting might not be legitimate, try running a reverse image search on Google Images to see if the photo being used is a stock image. Additionally, you can request a photo or video with a sign with your name or the date to ensure the seller really has the dog they are advertising.

The Seller Asks for Payment via Wire Transfer, Digital Money App or Gift Card

If the seller requests you to pay them through Western Union, MoneyGram, a digital money app like Zelle or Cash App, or via a gift card, this is likely a sign of a scam.

Scammers prefer these methods because these types of payments are hard to recover. Ideally, you should use a form of payment that will protect you from potential fraud, such as a credit card.

The Seller Keeps Asking for Additional Payments

While there are a number of fees that can come with adopting or buying a puppy, a legitimate seller will be transparent about these fees upfront. If they continue to request more money for items like a crate for shipping, vaccinations, transportation insurance or life insurance that they did not initially disclose, this is a sign that it could be a scam.

According to Veterinarians.org, “In many cases, fraudulent emails will claim the shipping costs/crate rental fees will be refunded upon the puppy’s delivery. However, they never are.”

The Seller Cannot Provide You With Basic Information About the Puppy

Beware if a breeder’s site or posting is missing essential information, including information about the father/mother of the litter and health records.

The Price Seems Too Good To Be True

Certain in-demand breeds can get pricey. If the cost of a puppy seems very low for its breed, this is a clear warning sign of a scam.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Puppy Scams Cost Americans $1 Million This Year: 5 Red Flags To Know Before Buying a Dog Online

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

