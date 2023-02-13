Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in RF Industries (RFIL)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL). This represents 5.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.34% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for RF Industries is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 44.34% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30.

The projected annual revenue for RF Industries is $93MM, an increase of 9.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.56, an increase of 294.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in RF Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFIL is 0.07%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 3,721K shares. The put/call ratio of RFIL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 534K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 16.33% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 512K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 336K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 41.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 129K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RF Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York; Vista, California; Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.