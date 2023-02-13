Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of Northern Technologies International Corp (NTIC). This represents 5.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Technologies International is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 68.66% from its latest reported closing price of $12.70.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Technologies International is $86MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, an increase of 223.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Technologies International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIC is 0.36%, an increase of 17.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 3,860K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 403K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 387K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 267K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 244K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 219K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Technologies International Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $12.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 4.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northern Technologies International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

