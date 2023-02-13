Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in Heritage Global (HGBL)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.57MM shares of Heritage Global Inc (HGBL). This represents 6.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.38MM shares and 6.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.20% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Global is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 63.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.50.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Global is $54MM, an increase of 32.89%. The projected annual EPS is $0.26, an increase of 44.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Global. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGBL is 0.09%, an increase of 23.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.16% to 6,373K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 983K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 413K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 54.00% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 407K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 290K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 45.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 39.13% over the last quarter.

Heritage Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Global Inc. is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

