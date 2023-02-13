Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.76MM shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO). This represents 6.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.17MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.56% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.31% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harvard Bioscience is $3.98. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Harvard Bioscience is $125MM, an increase of 6.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harvard Bioscience. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 36.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBIO is 0.16%, an increase of 41.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 33,144K shares. The put/call ratio of HBIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harvey Partners holds 2,911K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 51.90% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 2,254K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 47.85% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 1,715K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,425K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, the company sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.