Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in Astro-Med (ALOT)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.49MM shares of Astro-Med, Inc. (ALOT). This represents 6.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.48MM shares and 6.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astro-Med. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALOT is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 4,144K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 519K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALOT by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 431K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 233K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALOT by 2.54% over the last quarter.

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 222K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 193K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALOT by 12.90% over the last quarter.

AstroNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstroNova, Inc., a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products' appearance. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels™, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, 'total solution' approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO).

