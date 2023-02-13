Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in 180 Degree Capital (TURN)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN). This represents 6.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.67MM shares and 6.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in 180 Degree Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TURN is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 2,571K shares. The put/call ratio of TURN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenwich Investment Management holds 590K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TURN by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Financial Consulate holds 508K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TURN by 21.94% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 244K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TURN by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 125K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shufro Rose & Co holds 77K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Background Information

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what it believes are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Its goal is that the result of its constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn.

