Punch & Associates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.33MM shares and 6.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.86% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Ship Lease is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 64.86% from its latest reported closing price of $19.18.

The projected annual revenue for Global Ship Lease is $652MM, an increase of 11.88%. The projected annual EPS is $8.71, an increase of 15.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Ship Lease. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSL is 0.38%, an increase of 48.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 17,550K shares. The put/call ratio of GSL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,571K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 51.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 48.49% over the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 1,412K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,373K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 69.97% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,198K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 536K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Global Ship Lease Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $19.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.37%, the lowest has been 3.69%, and the highest has been 9.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.88 (n=80).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Global Ship Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.