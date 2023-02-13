Punch & Associates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Electromed (ELMD)

Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Electromed, Inc. (ELMD). This represents 4.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.54% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electromed is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.82.

The projected annual revenue for Electromed is $48MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, an increase of 28.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electromed. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELMD is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 2,578K shares. The put/call ratio of ELMD is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 260K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 101K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 84.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Electromed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992.

