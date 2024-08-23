Pumpkin Spice-flation? Prices for Starbucks’ Famous Latte Have Nearly Doubled

With baristas already slinging pumpkin spice lattes as of Thursday, Starbucks has ushered in the start of autumn an entire month early.

This year is the soonest the Seattle-based coffee chain has released its famous seasonal drink, and inflation-weary Americans are sure to notice its price. A hot, 16-ounce — that’s “grande” in Starbucks lingo — pumpkin spice latte now costs $6.50, according to average menu prices across several U.S. cities.

Since its creation in 2003, the pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove-infused Starbucks latte has rocketed in popularity, spurring copycats, candles and offshoots like pumpkin cream cold brew and pumpkin-flavored chai. The drink has also sparked a lot of backlash, becoming a lightning rod of public disdain over seasonal creep, overconsumption and capitalism in general.

“I will be subject to its tyranny no longer,” Last Week Tonight host John Oliver proclaimed in a 2014 tirade against the drink. “It stops here.”

Except it didn’t. A decade later, the pumpkin spice latte lives on. Actually, it’s thriving.

The PSL, as fans refer to the drink, remains Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage, the company said in a news release Wednesday. And Starbucks relies on it to get people in the door: A week after PSL’s launch in 2019, store traffic increased 14%, according to the business-intelligence firm Placer.ai.

More broadly, Starbucks has begun to rely on major seasonal menu launches, saying that about 10% of sales come from seasonal items.

But will price-conscious Americans be willing to shell out over $6 for the (in)famous latte this year?

Pumpkin spice latte prices over the years

Money charted the cost of the PSL over the past two decades, finding that as the drink’s popularity exploded, so did its price.

While the pumpkin spice latte was created in 2003, it wasn’t released nationally until the following year.

Money’s earliest price estimate begins in 2005, when a hot, grande PSL cost $3.35.

Since 2005, Money estimates, the cost of that same autumn latte has risen approximately 94%, far outpacing inflation. By contrast, overall prices have increased about 57% from fall 2005 to today.

Here’s a closer look at prices for hot, grande-sized PSLs.

Year Typical PSL price 2005 $3.35 2006 $3.53 2007 $3.71 2008 $3.89 2009 $4.07 2010 $4.25 2011 $4.50 2012 $4.50 2013 $4.55 2014 $4.75 2015 $4.75 2016 $5.25 2017 $5.25 2018 $5.25 2019 $5.45 2020 $5.65 2021 $5.72 2022 $5.95 2023 $6.25 2024 $6.50

Price estimates are based on two dozen sources, from archived news stories to customer receipts, reviews and Starbucks menu prices across various cities.

More from Money:

White House Takes Aim at ‘Corporate Tricks’ That Waste People’s Time and Money

Car Shoppers Can Expect ‘More Discounting and Better Prices’ in the Second Half of 2024

More People Are Skipping Home Insurance to Save Money — and It Could Backfire

© Copyright 2024 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.