Pumping temporarily suspended on Ecuador's SOTE pipeline

May 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended pumping on its SOTE pipeline because of a leak caused by a "clandestine" perforation in the tubing.

Petroecuador called the leak a criminal act, without giving further detail in a statement. It said the leak has been controlled and clean up of the area is taking place.

The suspension would not affect exports, Petroecuador added, because it has enough crude in storage.

"To mitigate any effects due to the leaking of fuel, Petroecuador suspended, temporarily, the operation of the SOTE," Petroecuador said.

The SOTE can transport up to 360,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

It and the private OCP pipeline are regularly halted because of tubing damage from rocks and landslides.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

