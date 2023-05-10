News & Insights

US Markets

Pumping temporarily suspended on Ecuador's SOTE pipeline

May 10, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended pumping on its SOTE pipeline because of a leak caused by a "clandestine" perforation in the tubing.

Petroecuador called the leak a criminal act, without giving further detail in a statement. It said the leak has been controlled and clean up of the area is taking place.

The suspension would not affect exports, Petroecuador added, because it has enough crude in storage.

"To mitigate any effects due to the leaking of fuel, Petroecuador suspended, temporarily, the operation of the SOTE," Petroecuador said.

The SOTE can transport up to 360,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

It and the private OCP pipeline are regularly halted because of tubing damage from rocks and landslides.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.