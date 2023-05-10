Pumping restarted on Ecuador's SOTE pipeline

Updates to reflect restart of pumping

QUITO, May 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador restarted pumping on its SOTE pipeline late on Wednesday following an earlier suspension of operations due to a leak caused by a "clandestine" perforation in the tubing.

"As of 6:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023, crude oil pumping operations on (SOTE pipeline) were restarted," Petroecuador said in a statement.

Petroecuador had called the leak a criminal act, without giving further detail in a statement. It said the leak has been controlled and clean up of the area is taking place.

Earlier the company said suspension of operations would not affect exports because it has enough crude in storage.

The SOTE can transport up to 360,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

It and the private OCP pipeline are regularly halted because of tubing damage from rocks and landslides.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia and Julia Symmes Cobb; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Jacqueline Wong)

((oliver.griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57-304-583-8931))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.