Is PUMP Stock Worth Buying Now as PROPWR Growth Tests Its Valuation?

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP combines a cash-generating Permian completions platform with an emerging power-generation business. That mix offers two earnings drivers, but it also raises the cost and execution burden.

PROPWR’s commercial progress is real, yet PUMP’s valuation already sits well above its own historical norm. Investors therefore have to weigh visible growth milestones against spending needs, rising debt and a still-developing earnings contribution.

PUMP's Core Business Is Producing Cash

ProPetro’s completions business generated $51 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 despite severe Permian weather, upfront costs tied to activating a 12th fleet and unexpected downtime on a temporary out-of-basin project. Disciplined capital deployment, lower ongoing maintenance intensity and an upgraded fleet base helped preserve cash generation.

The company also benefits from long-standing relationships with large Permian customers and demand for natural gas-burning and electric fleets. Halliburton Company HAL provides a useful industry reference. Its second-quarter 2026 Completion and Production revenues rose 6% sequentially, supported partly by increased stimulation activity in the Western Hemisphere, signaling firmer conditions across a market that remains cyclical.

PROPWR Gives PUMP a New Growth Engine

PROPWR increased contracted power-generation capacity to approximately 350 megawatts. Assets are operating at a Midwest hyperscaler data-center site and meeting performance obligations, while advanced negotiations cover more than 100 megawatts for oil and gas projects and several hundred megawatts of data-center opportunities.

The segment generated positive EBITDA in each of the final two months of the quarter, an early sign that deployments can translate into earnings. Caterpillar Inc. CAT is central to this expansion through a framework that gives PROPWR access to as much as 2.1 gigawatts of additional generation capacity by 2031.

PUMP's Valuation Leaves Limited Room for Missteps

PUMP trades at 8.75X trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA. That is close to the sub-industry multiple of 8.86X but far above the stock’s five-year median of 4.33X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The premium to PUMP’s own history suggests that investors are already assigning value to PROPWR’s expected growth. Delayed contracts, slower deployments or weaker profitability could pressure the multiple before power generation becomes a larger earnings contributor.

Capital Needs Temper PUMP's Upside Case

Management expects 2026 incurred capital expenditures of $525-$595 million, including $400-$450 million for PROPWR. Long-term debt surged to $765 million from $79 million in the prior quarter after the company issued convertible notes in May to finance its growth initiatives.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity of $905 million provides a sizable cushion. ProPetro also had $121 million of availability under its asset-based lending facility, while Caterpillar-related financing capacity was increased to $167 million. These resources ease near-term funding pressure but do not eliminate the need to convert negotiations into contracts with attractive pricing, duration and risk allocation.

PUMP's Scores Point to Patience, Not Urgency

The investment case supports a hold-or-wait posture. The completions platform is producing cash and PROPWR has reached meaningful commercial milestones, but the current valuation offers less protection against execution setbacks.

PUMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a VGM Score of B and a Value Score of B. Its Momentum Score of A is constructive, but the Growth Score of C and the execution demands surrounding PROPWR argue against treating the favorable scores as a clear buying signal. The combination points to patience while investors wait for more consistent earnings progress. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.