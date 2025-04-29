$PUMP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PUMP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,688,125 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PUMP:
$PUMP Insider Trading Activity
$PUMP insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G LARRY LAWRENCE sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $74,912
- DAVID SCOTT SCHORLEMER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $30,870
$PUMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PUMP stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 7,152,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,734,569
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,289,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,357,638
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,158,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,140,904
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,557,668 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,533,042
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 1,508,979 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,078,774
- INVESCO LTD. removed 939,684 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,767,251
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 556,747 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,194,449
