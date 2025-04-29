$PUMP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PUMP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,688,125 of trading volume.

$PUMP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PUMP:

$PUMP insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G LARRY LAWRENCE sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $74,912

DAVID SCOTT SCHORLEMER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $30,870

$PUMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PUMP stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

