PUMP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.93, changing hands as high as $9.21 per share. ProPetro Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PUMP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.33 per share, with $12.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.09.

