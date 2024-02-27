Puma will be RB Leipzig's official outfitter from next season, CEO says

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sportswear company Puma PUMG.DE will be the official outfitter for German soccer club RB Leipzig from next season, CEO Arne Freundt said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Puma, which will replace Nike NKE.N as the club's official supplier, currently has contracts with Borussia Dortmund BVB.DE, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Heidenheim soccer clubs in the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Rachel More)

