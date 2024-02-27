News & Insights

Commodities
NKE

Puma will be RB Leipzig's official outfitter from next season, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

February 27, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sportswear company Puma PUMG.DE will be the official outfitter for German soccer club RB Leipzig from next season, CEO Arne Freundt said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Puma, which will replace Nike NKE.N as the club's official supplier, currently has contracts with Borussia Dortmund BVB.DE, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Heidenheim soccer clubs in the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.