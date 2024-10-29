Puma VCT 13 PLC Expands Share Allotment and Market Presence

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has successfully conducted an allotment of 2,720,394 ordinary shares as part of its offer to raise up to £50 million, with the share prices ranging from £1.2782 to £1.3591. This brings the total number of shares to 127,283,157, and the company plans to list these shares on the London Stock Exchange, with trading expected to begin shortly. This move could intrigue investors looking to explore opportunities in expanding markets.

