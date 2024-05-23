News & Insights

Puma VCT 13 PLC Announces New Share Allotment

May 23, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has successfully issued 833,048 new Ordinary Shares following their recent offer aimed at raising up to £70 million, with share prices ranging from £1.2581 to £1.2985. The company’s total issued share capital now stands at 121,535,306 shares, which also represent the total voting rights. These newly issued shares are anticipated to be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market around May 28, 2024.

