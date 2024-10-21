News & Insights

Puma VCT 13 PLC Announces Equity Issue and Share Allotment

October 21, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has announced an initial allotment of over 3.2 million ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer to raise up to £50 million, with an additional £20 million over-allotment facility. The shares, priced between £1.2782 and £1.3380, will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, with dealings expected to commence around October 28, 2024. This share issuance increases the company’s total voting rights to 124,562,763.

