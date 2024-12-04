Puma upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF upgraded Puma (PUMSY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 60 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PUMSY:
- Puma price target raised to EUR 47 from EUR 44 at JPMorgan
- Puma price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 40 at JPMorgan
- Puma price target raised to EUR 42.50 from EUR 40 at Citi
- PUMA SE Reports Steady Growth Amid Currency Challenges
- Puma price target lowered to EUR 42 from EUR 45 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.