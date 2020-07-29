PUMA Slips To Loss In Q2; Sales Down 32.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss was 95.6 million euros, compared to net earnings of 49.7 million euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share was 0.64 euros, compared to earnings of 0.33 euros per share last year.

The operating result or EBIT was a loss of 114.8 million euros, compared to earnings of 80.3 million euros in the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the quarter decreased 30.7 percent currency-adjusted to 831.1 million euros, and were down 32.3 percent on a reported basis.

The company noted that its second-quarter sales and profitability were heavily impacted by COVID-19.

For the first half of 2020, PUMA's net loss was 59.4 million euros, compared to earnings of 144.1 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.40 euros, compared to earnings per share of 0.96 euros a year ago. First-half sales declined 15.4 percent currency-adjusted to 2.13 billion euros, and were down 16.3 percent on a reported basis.

Looking ahead, PUMA said that as the development over the coming weeks and months continued to be unpredictable, it cannot provide a reliable financial outlook for the full year 2020. However, the company's management still continues to expect markets to recover by the end of the year 2020 and 2021 to be a year of growth again.

