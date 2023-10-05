News & Insights

Puma shares fall as analysts flag possible Q3 disappointment

October 05, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini, Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Puma PUMG.DE fell 8.4% on Thursday after analysts said the sportswear company's third-quarter earnings might fall short of market expectations.

Analysts at brokerage Stifel said Puma's third-quarter earnings before interest and tax might decline by a low double-digit rate compared with last year, a worse performance than consensus expectations for a 6% decline.

Puma said it was fully on track to achieve its full-year guidance, while declining to comment on its share price movement.

Adidas ADSGn.DE shares fell by 2.7%.

RBC analysts said the top end of Puma's full-year 2023 guidance may be out of reach, and the likelihood of a guidance raise for the full year had diminished.

Puma is set to report its third-quarter results on October 24, and Adidas on November 8.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk, Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid in London, Alexander Huebner in Munich; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

